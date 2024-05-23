The board of Munster Cattle Breeding Group, trading as Munster Bovine, has confirmed that it has appointed its current interim chief executive, Martin Kavanagh, as the new permanent chief executive, following a search process.

A graduate of veterinary medicine, Kavanagh has over thirty years’ experience across a variety of commercial, technical and veterinary roles and had served as Munster Bovine’s interim chief executive since November 2023.

Qualifying as a vet from University College Dublin (UCD), he worked as a practicing vet for 14 years.

Prior to joining Munster Bovine, Kavanagh held variety of roles across the animal health sector, including managing partner of a large veterinary clinic. Martin Kavanagh

In 2007, he took on the role of veterinary director with Keenan’s, and remained in the role until 2015. He was also managing director of his own animal health consultancy.

He was previously Munster Bovine’s business development and sustainability manager, where he “oversaw the growth in milk recording and herd health services to support co-op sustainability programmes”, Munster Bovine said.

Welcoming his appointment, chairperson of Munster Bovine Donal Santry said: “On behalf of the board I congratulate Martin on his appointment and look forward to working with him.

“I have every confidence that we can work together in growing the Munster Bovine business, where our cattle breeding, milk recording, and herd health services are critical to helping our customers to deliver on environmental sustainability in a profitable manner,” Santry added.

Kavanagh himself said: “As one of the country’s leading cattle breeding and herd management service providers, Munster Bovine is in a unique position to drive the environmental and societal good of our agricultural industry.

“I’m committed to working in collaboration with our shareholders and stakeholders to deliver the best genetics, milk recording, FarmOps (Munster Bovine’s herd management app) and herd health services to herd owners,” he added.

Kavanagh initially took over as interim chief executive after Dr. Doreen Corridan stepped down from her role with Munster Bovine to take on the chief executive officer (CEO) role with the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).