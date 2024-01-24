Martin Kavanagh has formally taken on the role of interim chief executive officer (CEO) with Munster Bovine.

It was revealed back in November that Dr. Doreen Corridan would be stepping down from her role with Munster Bovine to take on the chief executive officer (CEO) role with the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

Corridan had remained in place with the company until this week, when Kavanagh formally took on the interim role.

It is understood that Kavanagh will remain as interim CEO, while the company carries out a recruitment process to find someone to fill the position.

Munster Bovine

Kavanagh has worked for Munster Bovine for 14 years, beginning as veterinary consultant.

In more recent years he has taken on the role of business development and sustainability manager.

Qualifying as a vet from University College Dublin (UCD), he worked as a practicing vet for 14 years.

In 2007, he took on the role of veterinary director with Keenan’s, and remained in the role until 2015.

Kavanagh is also the director of Cow Solutions, a company which provides cow and calf management system solutions.

NCBC

Kavanagh is taking on the role that has been vacated by Dr. Doreen Corridan, who is leaving the company after 17 years to move to the NCBC.

News that Corridan was taking on the role emerged back in November 2023, and she will take over the role from which was previously held by Bernard Eivers.

NCBC was established in 2005 as a joint venture between Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics.

Dr. Corridan was appointed chief executive of Munster Bovine in 2021, having been the head of technical and on the senior management team of the company since 2007.

A native of Co. Kerry, Corridan resides in Fedamore, Co. Limerick with her family, where together they breed pedigree Limousin cattle.

A qualified veterinary surgeon, Dr. Corridan has a PhD specialising in cattle reproduction.