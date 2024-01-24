The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has called on members of the public to put safety first when using chainsaws to cut up fallen trees and tree debris in the wake of storms Isha and Jocelyn.

The HSA said that chainsaws are valuable tools for storm clean-up operations, but they can pose serious risks, and prove even deadly, if not used correctly.

Around 120 serious injuries occur each year as a result of using chainsaws.

Up to 4% of farm workplace deaths and an estimated 6.5% of injuries are associated with chainsaw and timber-related work.

Chainsaw injuries involve cuts and lacerations to the face, neck, head, the trunk of the body, and the limbs. The major cause of timber-related fatalities is being struck by falling trees or branches while felling trees.

Appropriate training in chainsaw use, control of the work site, and the wearing of suitable protective clothing to protect against these injuries is essential, the HSA said.

The authority said that if you do not have the competency and training required, and do not have the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) for chainsaw use, then you should not be operating a chainsaw. You should instead engage the services of a competent chainsaw operator.

Chainsaw users should also be aware of utility lines -either telephone or electricity – which can be downed by fallen trees in a storm.

The HSA said that you should always assume that any downed cable is a live electricity wire. You should approach or inspect downed utility lines yourself, and should keep at least 3m away from them.

Other important advice for chainsaw use includes:

Making sure you have the proper training and competence;

Never working on your own;

Making sure the chainsaw is suitable for the work involved and is properly maintained;

Ensuring that bystanders are at a safe distance;

Wearing suitable head and face protection;

Wearing protective clothing;

Keeping away from underneath unstable windblown trees;

Telling someone of your estimated time of return after the job.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector at the HSA, warned: “Do not put yourself at risk. Using a chainsaw without appropriate training and PPE is extremely hazardous.

“All of the evidence shows that self-employed farmers, farm workers and contractors in particular, who only use chainsaws occasionally, and who often lack the training, experience and knowledge required for certain tasks, are particularly at risk,” Griffin added.

He also stressed that chainsaw users should have a first aid kit nearby.

“While the appropriate personal protective equipment is vital, it cannot provide 100% protection against cutting by a hand-held chainsaw.

“Therefore, you must always have the proper training and competence when using a chainsaw, never work on your own with a chainsaw, and always have a first aid kit readily available, including large wound dressings,” Griffin said.

The appropriate safety equipment necessary for chainsaw use includes: