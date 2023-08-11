The Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has called for major investment in grid infrastructure to ensure that all farms and businesses can secure a power export agreement to the grid for investment in microgeneration.

Chairman of MREF, Pat Smith said grid capacity would become the limiting factor to exports of renewable power from microgeneration unless significant investment is made now.

Smith said: “In the past two years 85% of new homes have had a heat pump installed and to date in 2023, over 18,500 electric vehicles have been sold.

“This represents a significant increase in the electrical load on the grid. Ensuring that all microgenerators can export their surplus power will help reduce local impacts on the grid.”

The MREF has included in its Budget 2024 submission that the government should extend the period for which grant supports will be available for renewable microgeneration projects to at least 2030.

It claims that this will play a part in helping the country meet its 2030 climate action targets.

It has also asked that applications for a grid connection with a single phase supply should have to pay no more than €450 including VAT for the assessment to be carried out.

Smith said that 30% of grid capacity has been set aside for microgeneration, which he described as “very welcome”.

However he added that if investment in the grid is not made now, the government will have to allocate more of the available grid capacity to microgeneration to ensure that businesses and farms can secure an export agreement.

“Government needs to learn from the actions taken by other countries,” Smith added.

“For example, in Northern Ireland today, it is practically impossible to get an export grid connection because the investment has not made to improve capacity as renewables were deployed across the region.”

MREF budget submission

The MREF has also called for existing delays in getting a smart meter installed when a business secures a grid connection and installs renewable generation to be urgently addressed.

Smith explained that the current situation where a deemed payment is due to be paid, until a smart meter is installed is not working, as some utility companies are refusing to pay for energy exported to the grid.

The MREF is also seeking battery storage technologies for homes and businesses.

It recommended that the government should provide a €250/kWh grant support to encourage businesses and homes to utilise battery storage.