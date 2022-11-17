Moy Park has confirmed it will restart its live processing line at its Ballymena factory in Co. Antrim, which will employ 150 people.

The Craigavon-headquartered food company is one of Europe’s leading poultry producers and processes an estimated 5.7 million birds each week across its European operations.

Earlier this year, in January, the company suspended its live processing line in Ballymena.

At the time, Moy Park blamed the move on difficulties with raw materials, high energy costs and the loss of a recent contract.

But the trade union Unite believed one of the key factors for the closure of the processing line in Ballymena was “chronic labour shortages”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said back in January that Moy Park management needed to recognise that Brexit had completely changed the labour market in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) had said it was “deeply concerned” by the closure of the live processing line at the Ballymena factory because of the impact it would have on Northern Ireland poultry farmers.

Moy Park is owned by the Nasdaq-listed American group, Pilgrim’s Pride, which is one of the world’s largest poultry and pork producers.

Pilgrim’s Pride acquired Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business for $952 million in 2021.

Moy Park had previously said that the live processing line would restart again in September 2022, but it confirmed on Thursday (November 17) that it would only restart this month.

Gary Leslie, director of operations with the Northern Ireland company, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome new team members into Ballymena as our live processing line restarts. This brings with it fantastic career opportunities as we continue to invest in our people and facilities to deliver high quality, sustainable food.”

Moy Park said there would be 150 jobs available and would include roles within operations, production, engineering and apprenticeships.

Leslie said the company would be “working closely” with its farming and supply chain partners.