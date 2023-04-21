Global mean temperatures for the past eight years were the highest on record, despite the cooling impact of the La Nina weather phenomenon for the past three years, a new United Nations (UN) report said.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) published its State of the Global Climate 2022 Report today (Friday, April 21) which focuses on key climate indicators such as greenhouse gases (GHGs); temperatures and sea level rise.

The report outlines that GHG concentrations in the atmosphere continue to reach record levels contributing to warming of the land and ocean, melting of ice sheets and glaciers, rising sea levels, and warming and acidifying of oceans.

The WMO said that 2022 was the fifth or sixth warmest on record, adding that the global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15°C above the 1850–1900 average.

Last year, record high annual temperatures were reported in Western Europe with a number of countries, including Ireland, having their warmest year on record.

On July 18, 2022, the mercury reached 33° at the Phoenix Park in Dublin which was the highest temperature in Ireland since 1887.

Droughts, floods and heatwaves affected communities on every continent last year costing many billions of dollars, the WMO said.

“While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events,” Prof. Petteri Taalas, WMO secretary-general, said.

“For example, in 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heatwaves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage.”

Prof. Taalas said that around 100 counties currently do not have adequate weather services in place.

He said that investments are needed in early warning, hydrological and climate service capacities.

The WMO is working on a new scheme for monitoring the sinks and sources of the main GHGs based on modelling and on ground-based and satellite measurements.

“The scheme will enable better understanding of the uncertainties related to the strength of carbon sinks and sources associated with land use, as well as those related to the sources of methane,” Prof. Taalas said.

The WMO report was released ahead of Earth Day 2023 which takes place tomorrow (Saturday, April 22).

In advance of Earth Day 2023, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for accelerated climate action with deeper, faster emissions cuts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°.

“We have the tools, the knowledge, and the solutions. But we must pick up the pace,” he said.