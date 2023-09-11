The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has revealed the most popular artificial insemination (AI) beef sires used on the suckler herd this year.

The results are based on AI servings recorded during the first six months of the year and are compiled from the insemination data collected from AI technicians linked to the ICBF database, through handheld systems.

Based on the data, there were 69,847 recorded serves, which is a slight decrease on the same period in 2022 when 72,103 serves had been recorded.

The table below shows the top 10 beef-breed bulls used on beef-sired cows, based on total AI handheld serves in the first six months of 2023: Source: ICBF

The number one most-used beef bull so far this year is Lapon (CH4321), with 6,035 handheld serves recorded.

A National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) sire, Lapon was also the top bull on this list in 2022.

Lapon (CH4321)

Image: Progressive Genetics

Lapon has a replacement index of €91, with a reliability of 79%, and a terminal index of €161, with a reliability of 94%.

The second most-used beef bull this year is Powerful Proper (LM7416), with 4,877 handheld serves recorded; he is also an NCBC sire. Powerful Proper (LM7416)

Image: Progressive Genetics

Powerful Proper has a replacement index of €118, with a reliability of 58%, and has a terminal index of €108, with a reliability of 67%.

The third most-used beef bull this year is Moondharrig Knell (LM4217), with 2,939 handheld serves recorded; he is also an NCBC sire. Moondharrig Knell (LM4217)

Image: Progressive Genetics

Moondharrig Knell has a replacement index of €167, with a reliability of 94%, and has a terminal index of €119, with a reliability of 95%.

Popular breeds for sires

Out of the top 10 most-used beef bulls, nine were tested through the Beef Gene Ireland breeding programme.

The ICBF data indicates a strong preference among suckler farmers for continental breeds – namely Charolais and Limousin.

The table below shows the percentage of handheld AI serves by breed type used on beef-sired cows in the first six months of 2023: Source: ICBF

According to ICBF, Limousin is the most used beef breed in suckler herds, with 25,353 handheld serves recorded so far this year.

Charolais follows shortly afterwards, with 17,220 handheld serves recorded.

Angus is the third most-used beef breed in suckler herds, with 10,530 handheld serves recorded.

There was a total of 1,114 beef bulls recorded on handhelds during the first six months of the year.