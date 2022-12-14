An extremely cold night is expected tomorrow (Thursday, December 15) with temperatures below -5° in most counties, the national weather forecaster has warned.

All counties in Leinster, Munster, and Connacht as well as Co. Cavan and Monaghan will be affected by a Status Orange low temperature and ice warning from 6:00p.m tomorrow.

The weather warning issued by Met Éireann, due to the risk of severe frost and ice, will remain in place until 12:00p.m on Friday (December 16).

A further Status Orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice issued by Met Éireann will affect several counties between 6:00p.m today and 12:00p.m tomorrow.

Counties affected are: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Cavan; Monaghan; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary; Galway; Leitrim; and Roscommon.

Meanwhile, a nationwide Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is currently in place as it will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

Co. Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry will also be affected by a Status Yellow ice warning from 3:00p.m today until 11:00a.m tomorrow as wintry showers will lead to ice and slippery surfaces.

Weather forecast

Frost and ice are lingering in many areas today, with highest temperatures of -1° to +3° in moderate northeast breezes, the national forecaster has said.

Tonight will be very cold with lowest temperatures falling below -5° widely, reaching -8° or -9° in some Midland areas by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures tomorrow will remain below freezing during the morning everywhere, with some parts of the midlands staying well below freezing through the day.

In the afternoon temperatures generally will be between zero and +2°, a few degrees higher on coasts. It will be mainly dry and sunny, with a few wintry showers in the north and northwest.

Snow and sleet is expected across parts of Ulster tomorrow night. Patches of freezing fog may develop as winds fall light. Temperatures will be as low as -7° fairly widely.