An information evening on rooftop solar will be hosted by the county executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in Monaghan next week.

Interested farmers are invited to see a rooftop solar system in operation on the poultry farm of Robert McBride, where the meeting will be held.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 25, at 7:30p.m on the farm in Corbeg, Co. Monaghan, H18 WP79, according to the IFA.

The IFA said that while any interested farmer is welcome, space on the night is limited and registration is required.

Attendees on the night will hear from several speakers, including:

Advertisement

Peter Clarke, IFA and Bord Gáis Energy Solar;

Christina Ngo, lead engineer, IFA and Bord Gáis Energy Solar;

Robert McBride, poultry farmer and IFA and Bord Gáis Energy Solar customer;

Ciaran McCabe, senior accountant, Ifac.

At the end of last year the IFA and Bord Gáis Energy joined forces in a new partnership that will offer rooftop solar solutions to farmers, following a pilot project to establish the commercial feasibility of such installations.

Solar PV

Earlier this month, a new solar PV scheme was announced by government which will allow for the expansion of grant supports for installation sizes up to 1,000kWp capacity.

The amended Non-Domestic Microgeneration Scheme is operated by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is now open for applications.

The scheme changes have been described as a “major development” for the agri-business and the farming community by the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) chair, Pat Smith.

The SEAI confirmed to Agriland that entrance to the scheme allows for the different variations for those operating in the agriculture sector, including the sole trader.