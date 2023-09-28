The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment has been urged to extend the current work permits and visa requirements “to alleviate the crisis facing the pig industry”.

Independent TD Deputy Mattie McGrath highlighted in a parliamentary question that 48% of pig farmers have staffing vacancies that they cannot fill and said they were prevented from recruiting outside Ireland because of restrictions on the work permit schemes.

Deputy McGrath asked Minister Neale Richmond to detail what steps “he will take to alleviate this crisis”.

In response, the minister said that the “managed employment permits system” was designed to facilitate the entry of appropriately skilled non-European Economic Area (EEA) nationals “to fill skills or labour shortages in the state in the short to medium-term”.

Minister Richmond added: “The occupational lists (ineligible occupations list and critical skills occupation list) for employment permits are subject to evidence-based reviews incorporating consideration of available research, and a public consultation which provides stakeholders with an opportunity to submit data on the extent of skills or labour shortages.”

He also outlined that submissions to the review are considered by the interdepartmental group on economic migration policy, which is made up of key government departments including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

“An occupation may be considered for inclusion in, or removal from, the occupations lists where evidence supports that no suitable Irish/EEA nationals are available to undertake the work; development opportunities are not undermined; genuine skills shortages exist; and recruitment or retention issues are affected by factors other than salary and/or employment conditions,” Minister Richmond told Deputy McGrath.

Pig farmer

The minister said that the occupation of pig farmer and farm worker is currently on the ineligible list of occupations.

However, he added: “My department is actively considering submissions received to the latest public consultation to review the occupations lists which was open between June and August this year with recommendations for approval expected in November.

“I can confirm that my department has received submissions in relation to the occupation of pig farmer and farm worker.”