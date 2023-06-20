There is a “critical shortage” of agricultural mechanics, according to TDs, but the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment has warned that work permits “cannot be granted at present for this occupation”.

Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath, had raised the issue with Minister Neale Richmond and queried if his department would add agricultural mechanics to its critical skills list for employment permits to address the shortage.

The critical skills employment permit is for skilled workers who are qualified in professions where there is a shortage of skills in Ireland.

According to Minister Richmond the permit system is “designed to facilitate the entry of appropriately skilled non-EEA nationals to fill skills or labour shortages in the short to medium term.”

Only certain occupations fall under the critical skills employment permit and according to Minister Richmond the occupation of mechanic – agricultural or heavy vehicle – is currently on the ineligible occupations list.

“An employment permit cannot be granted at present for this occupation .The next review of the lists is scheduled to commence in the coming week,” he added.

But the Cork North-Central TD, Colm Burke, has also highlighted that there is currently a “critical shortage of qualified mechanics” in the farm machinery industry.

Deputy Burke challenged the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, on what action his department is taking to support the farm machinery business.

According to Minister Charlie McConalogue the “training of agricultural mechanics is a matter for SOLAS, the state agency responsible for the Further Education and Training sector in Ireland”.

“Teagasc operate under the remit of my department with responsibility for providing education and training services to the agricultural sector. I understand from Teagasc that is not involved in apprenticeship training of farm mechanics.

“It does provide a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Mechanisation), which students studying at an agricultural college can take as one of four second year options.

The course aims to provide people with the knowledge and skills required for working in the farm machinery industry as skilled machinery operators, agricultural contractors, fabricators or in machinery sales.

“Some graduates may progress on to the agricultural mechanic apprenticeship with SOLAS and may gain advanced entry on to stage II of the apprenticeship programme.”

Mechanics

But according to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, In response to this, Simon Harris, there has been an increase in the number of opportunities for people to train as agricultural mechanics.

Minister Harris said: “In 2022, there were 58 registrations, with 228 in total engaged in the Agricultural Mechanics Apprenticeships Programme.

“It was a 61% increase from the 2019 figures, which saw 44 registrations, and 142 undertaking the course.”

Ag-machinery courses

Meanwhile Agriland spoke to Tadhg Brosnan, a teacher at Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, who said the courses are “popular enough at the moment”.

He said the agricultural mechanisation higher cert in engineering would generally have over 30 people attending in year one and year two.

The level 6 advanced certificate in agriculture (mechanisation) has 25 students, but can facilitate up to 45.

Brosnan says: “Not all of them would go on and get a trade and become a mechanic, about a third go on and get a trade and become a mechanic.”

He believes that the solutions to encouraging more apprenticeships in Ireland and addressing the mechanics shortage must begin in the schools for students to engage with the industries that surround them.

Brosnan’s advice is to: “Build on the established links in the industry between the colleges and the industry”.

“Start a little bit earlier in schools. Business can invite schools in their locality in to see the business.”