Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that he is seeking “flexibility” from the European Commission on the nitrates derogation.

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week made for stark reading for farmers in derogation, as it outlined areas of the country in which the derogation will have to be reduced.

The effected areas will see the derogation limit – currently set at 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare – reduced to 220kgN/ha.

It is feared that this will have a serious economic impact on farmers in these areas.

Speaking to Agriland at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) yesterday (Thursday, July 6), the minister acknowledged the potential financial hit coming down the line for dairy farmers, and that he is in touch with the commission on the matter.

“Our focus is to try and get flexibility. I’ve been very aware from the outset of the challenges this poses, particularly for farmers that are farming between 220kgN/ha and 250kgN/ha,” the minister said.

He added: “I’ve engaged with Europe. My team has put a case together and is looking at that case further now on the back of the further data that has come in.

“I want to fight that, to try and see if we can get that flexibility.

“Obviously we know it’s a challenge, we know it’s not in our gift, and some of the indicators over the last 10 years make it difficult to be able to actually secure that flexibility, but we’re going to try that and see where that can bring us,” Minister McConalogue commented.

He has already been urged to highlight the measures farmers have adopted to reduce nitrogen leakage to the commission.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan said that the report by the EPA identifying areas where the nitrates derogation limit must be reduced is “flawed”.

The Cork Central IFA executive has organised a rally for Bandon next week to call for retaining the derogation.

The rally will begin at 7:30p.m in the town next Thursday (July 13). Farmers from other farm organisations, as well as representatives from the dairy processing sector and co-operatives, are also invited to attend.