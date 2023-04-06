Food and nutrition cooperative, Tirlán, has today (Thursday, April 6) officially opened its new headquarters and collaborative hub at Abbey Quarter, Kilkenny.

The company said that the new offices are designed as a blended workplace in line with government aims on flexible working and the regeneration of towns and cities.

The Tirlán headquarters and collaboration hub is located within the Abbey Quarter development, which is an urban regeneration initiative between Kilkenny County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

It is based on the site of the former Smithwick’s Brewery and St. Francis Abbey.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said: “I wish to congratulate all involved in this new venture. Regional growth and the rural economy are central to the government’s policy on the regeneration of towns and cities.

“The location of the headquarters of Tirlán, together with the collaboration of Kilkenny County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund is an example of that policy and focus.

“Tirlán’s commitment to farmers and society at large as well as the wider food and nutrition sector outlines how they intend to work towards a fully sustainable future in line with the government’s Climate Action Plan.”

Tirlán chairman, John Murphy said: “Today’s opening marks the next step on the Tirlán journey. It has been an extraordinary time in the history of our cooperative.

“We are delighted to say that Tirlán is 100% farmer-owned and holds strong ambitions for farm families, our people and our fantastic portfolio of nutritional products and award-winning brands.

“We believe the Abbey Quarter collaboration hub will be a fantastic place to work together to build an even stronger future.”

Tirlán chief executive Jim Bergin added: “Our new collaboration hub is a core part of our vision for the future of our €3 billion world-class nutrition and food business.

“It is a symbol of our focus on working together which is enshrined in our values. Our business makes a difference to our communities, with a significant economic multiplier effect driving further local employment and prosperity.

“Our hub has successfully delivered flexible, blended working for our excellent employees in a sustainable workplace of the future. It is in line with our comprehensive ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy, which sets out clear ambitious targets and is our commitment to farming, food and the future.”

Tirlán HQ

The hub has a footfall of over 650 employees a week, as the state-of-the-art facilities and meeting rooms are available for collaboration by those working across the 11 Tirlán high-tech processing facilities and 52 agri-branches throughout Ireland.

Tirlán recently marked a year since it acquired the full ownership of the dairy and grain operating business, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland.

The now 100% farmer-owned cooperative trades under the new identity of Tirlán. It operates as an entirely separate entity to Glanbia plc., which retains its current name.

As a blue-chip employer, Tirlán has over 2,100 employees and sales revenue of over €3 billion.

Tirlán has a strong global market presence in the UK, France, Germany, UAE, the US, North Africa, Japan and China.