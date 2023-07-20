Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that he is hopeful that Ireland’s Forestry Programme for 2023 to 2027 will be approved “in the next few weeks”.

Currently, the programme’s approval is pending the European Commission’s State Aid approval process.

The programme was originally announced in November of last year, with a funding allocation of €1.3 billion.

It would will offer grants and premiums for the planting of trees which will be between 46% and 66% higher than the previous rates.

Forestry Programme decision

The minister was speaking at the Energy and Farm Diversification Show at Gurteen College today (Thursday, July 20) where he was quizzed on the Forestry Programme by broadcaster and former agriculture minister Ivan Yates.

“We’re hoping [to get approval] in the next few weeks. I hope if at all possible before the end of this month, we can get approval back from the commission, but that’s obviously in [its] hands,” Minister McConalogue said.

The minister was also asked about the Renewable Heat Obligation, which is considered critical to the development and success of a anaerobic digestion sector in Ireland.

The implementation of this obligation is under the remit of Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan.

A Renewable Heat Obligation would require energy suppliers in the heat sector to ensure that a certain percentage of the energy supplied comes from renewables like biogas produced on-farm.

Minister McConalogue has previously said that the development of the Renewable Heat Obligation will be “critical” to the development of AD in Ireland.

However, there is no timeline for a specific time by which the obligation will be in place.

At Gurteen today, the minister reiterated his view that the obligation will be key to developing and AD sector.

However, while saying that he was continuing to engage with Minister Ryan on the issue, he could not outline a specific timeline for when the obligation would be in place.