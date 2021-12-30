An extension has been announced to a number of agri-themed European Innovation Partnership (EIP-agri) projects that will see them continue unimpeded until the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) commences.

Dealing with biodiversity, water, soil, peatlands, farmer health and farm safety, these projects will continue for another year to the end of 2022, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett has confirmed.

EIPs are locally led environmental schemes involving a range of stakeholders such as farmers, scientists and NGOs acting collaboratively for a common goal. EIPs are funded by the European Commission and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme.

The DAFM currently has 55 wide-ranging EIP-agri projects located throughout the country.

Within the 55, four EIP groups have been awarded further funding to carry on with their project work until the end of 2022.

“A lot of important work has been done in these EIP groups with much success, for example, in restoring habitats and biodiversity enhancements,” said Minister Hackett.

“Considerable advances have been made in enabling farmers work together to overcome local issues within their environment. I believe that it is important to ensure the continuity of that significant work until the new CAP period begins in January 2023.

“Many of the lessons from these EIPs are being incorporated into our CAP schemes now that they have been successfully piloted on the ground,” she said.

Detail of the additionally funded agri-EIP groups are as follows:

Duncannon Blue Flag – €171,197

Caomhnú Arann – €427,560

The Conservation of Breeding Curlew in Ireland – €648,284

MacGillycuddy Reeks – €323,447

In addition, the Hen Harrier and Pearl Mussel Project recently began paying their 2,000 plus participants for the habitat payments for 2021. This will amount to over €5.6 million over the coming weeks.

Many of the smaller EIP-Agri projects are also currently issuing famer payments.