As 2021 draws to a close, farmers will be looking ahead to the coming 12 months and some may even be considering expanding their land holding.

For farmers with a friendly bank manager or those who have been day dreaming as the Lotto jackpot rolled over for another week, Agriland has taken a look at some of the pricier plots currently on the market.

From a substantial block of ground in the Premier county to land overlooking the sea in Cork, farmers prepared to part with at least €1 million have some options to consider.

Premier land

One of the most expensive plots of land currently on the market, according to property website, Daft.ie, is located in Co. Tipperary.

With an asking price of €1.9 million, the 124ac of land in Sladagh, Fethard is currently a mixture of tillage ground and grass, with a small area planted. Source: Daft.ie

The holding, which has an old-style farmyard with an open-sided roll-top haybarn, has road frontage onto two routes.

With views of The Comeragh Mountains, the land also has cattle handling facilities, pens, silage pits and the ruins of an old farmhouse.

Joint agents, REA Stokes and Quirke and P.F. Quirke and Company Ltd. said that “it is a rare opportunity to purchase a substantial block of land in an excellent location”.

By the sea in Cork

Moving further south in Munster, if you have €1.8 million to spare, it could buy you 50ac of land in the Rebel county.

Located between Charles Fort and The Boatyard, this holding at Sallyport, Kinsale is being offered for sale in several lots by auctioneer, Christy Buckley. Source: Daft.ie

Around 42ac of the agricultural land overlooks the sea and the remainder has the benefit of road frontage; all of the holding is currently in grassland.

Prospective buyers can buy the entire landholding for €1.8 million.

A second lot offered for sale, with a guide price of €395,000, includes a three bedroom farmhouse on 1ac, while the third lot comprising a 1ac site has an asking price of €350,000.

Duleek lands

In the Royal county, 28ac of land is being offered for sale with a price tag of €1.5 million.

The holding, which is in a single block at Blackditch, Duleek, is described as “good quality agricultural land”. Source: Daft.ie

Sullivan Property Consultants said that the Co. Meath land, located on the main Drogheda to Duleek road, could have commercial potential, subject to planning permission.

Cork offering

Around 9km from Youghal in Co.Cork, 165ac of ground is on the market for €1.3 million.

The land, close to the village of Ballymacoda, is divided into two parcels by a local road. Source: Daft.ie

The lands are currently in tillage use, but agents DNG Spillane said that the holding is suitable for all agricultural purposes.

The farmyard includes a disused milking parlour, sheds and outhouses.

Kingdom land

In north Co. Kerry, just over 97ac of agricultural ground is on the market for €1.1 million.

The farm at Shanaway East, Tarbert, which has views over the Shannon Estuary, is currently used primarily for grazing and silage production. Source: Daft.ie

Joint selling agents Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers and Sherry FitzGerald Stack said that rarely does an opportunity to acquire such a large track of good quality land in one parcel in the area present itself.