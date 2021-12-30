Milk replacer is an important part of the calf rearing process on many farms, as it has many nutritional and disease prevention benefits.

With the spring-calving season just around the corner, it is time to begin the plan to feed calves and what you will be feeding them.

It is important that calves receive adequate amounts of colostrum soon after birth, farmers should follow the 1,2,3 rule.

Using the 1,2,3 rule:

Use the first milk (colostrum) from the cow; Feed the calf colostrum within the first two hours of birth; Calves must be offered at least 3L of good quality colostrum.

Once a calf has received colostrum, they can be switched to milk replacer without it affecting performance. But many farmers choose to continue feeding calves their mother’s milk for the first three days of life.

Milk replacer

On many farms milk replacer is not fed to calves, with whole milk being fed until weaning. Although this is a cost saver, it can have a negative impact.

The risk of disease spreading is increased by feeding whole milk to calves, with disease such as Johne’s disease possible being passed through the milk.

Using a milk replacer offers calves protection from these diseases. But if you feed calves whole milk or milk replacer, it is important that the calf is provided with energy and protein which is critical to support and maintain their normal bodily functions.

