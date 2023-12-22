The latest Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Milk Price Tracker details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of November.

For each co-op, a green arrow indicates an increase in base milk price (compared with the previous month); a blank space signifies no change; and a red arrow indicates a drop in base milk price.

It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices shown in the table below – are calculated using the widely accepted milk-pricing system. This is an approach employed by most Irish co-ops.

It should also be noted that, when calculating the base prices (on a c/L basis), we have used a fixed-mass density factor to convert from kilograms (kg) to litres (L).

The conversion factor used is 1.03, meaning 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.

The Irish c/L milk prices quoted in the table are base prices at the standard fat and protein percentages cited by the vast majority of co-ops (3.3% protein and 3.6% fat).

We also include base prices at standard European criteria (3.4% protein and 4.2% fat).

Furthermore, there is a column detailing what we describe as the maximum attainable price, which is based on consistent levels of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

November 2023 prices

The milk prices in the table below are those quoted by co-ops for the month of November (2023).

All bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk. The VAT rate changed from 5.6% to 5.5% as per Budget 2023.

November’s bonuses and penalties

With regards to the Milk Price Tracker above, please see the following explanatory notes (all bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk).

Non-conditional bonuses on base price:

Tipperary is paying a 3c/L (excl, VAT) unconditional winter bonus for November milk.

Conditional bonuses: