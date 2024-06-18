The latest Milk Price Tracker – brought to you by Agriland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) – details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of April.

The co-ops within the Milk Price Tracker are ranked from highest to lowest price for base milk price only.

It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices shown in the table below are calculated using the widely accepted milk-pricing system.

The conversion factor used is 1.03, meaning 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.

It is Agriland and ICMSA policy not to include support payments, bonuses or additional payments in the calculation of the base milk price.

Milk Price Tracker

Boherbue leads the tracker for April with a base price of 41.41c/L, with Lakeland in second place with a base price of 41.40c/L.

Tipperary is bottom of the table with a base price of 38.74c/L. A significant movement seen this month saw Arrabawn move from bottom of the table in the March supplies to then rank ninth in the table for supplies in April.

The milk prices in the table are those quoted by co-ops for the month of April (2024).

April bonuses and penalties

Further details of bonuses and penalties for the Milk Price Tracker can be found by clicking here.

With regards to the Milk Price Tracker above, please see the following explanatory notes (all bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk).

Unconditional bonuses

Arrabawn is paying a 2.86c/L (excl. VAT) winter bonus payment of which applies to all milk volumes supplied during April that meet quality criteria;

Aurivo is paying a 2c/L (excl. VAT) weather support on all milk supplied in April;

Carbery co-ops are paying a 0.47c/L (excl. VAT) payment from the stability fund. This is included in the protein and butterfat prices;

Dairygold is paying a 1c/L (excl. VAT) weather/fodder relief payment to all milk volumes supplied during April;

Lakeland is paying a 0.92c/L (excl. VAT) input support payment on all milk supplied in April;

Tipperary is paying a 0.92c/L (excl. VAT) input support payment on all milk supplied in April;

Tirlán is paying a 1.41c/L (excl. VAT) weather support payment on milk volumes supplied during April.

Conditional bonuses