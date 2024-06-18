Could you describe with the aid of a labelled diagram how a peat soil is formed – if the answer is no, then count yourself lucky that you were not sitting this year’s Leaving Certificate agricultural science exam.

Because this was just one of the questions that formed part of what was considered to be a rather “challenging and tricky” ag science Leaving Certificate exam yesterday (Monday, June 17) with many students feeling “hard done by” the paper.

That is according to ‘The Ag Science Teacher’, Roisin Coyle who said that many students would have had to adapt their studies and “think on their feet” during the exam.

She also highlighted that the themes of sustainability, genetics, the environment and policies were “highly evident” in the questions on both papers.

Some of the other questions that appeared in the Leaving Certificate ag science exam 2024 included:

Describe the chemical/biological processes involved in the production of good quality silage from the harvested grass;

Describe two ways a farmer could ensure a good grass yield at harvesting;

Explain the feeding of a dairy cow in the first 10 weeks of lactation during the period of negative energy balance (NEB);

Explain the term seasonal polyestrous;

Describe how plant diversity can positively impact soil biology in swards.

Coyle also said that some of the 2024 exam questions were based off topical agriculture news, and that those who may have relied solely on textbooks for revision purposes may have been at a “disadvantage”.

Leaving Cert

A total of 6,638 Leaving Certificate students sat the ag science Leaving Certificate exam this year, according to the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

This marks a significant drop of 11% when compared with the 7,460 students who sat the exam in 2023.

An estimated 6,071 students were expected to sit the agricultural science higher level paper this year, with 567 taking on the ordinary level exam.

The written ag science exam accounts for 75% of the available marks, while a project known as an individual investigative study (IIS) also gives students an opportunity “to develop a deeper understanding of the science underpinning agricultural practice in an integrated way”.

The theme for the IIS was “managing natural resources” and it was worth a total of 25%. The students would have completed this element of the programme throughout the school year.

Separately 675 students in Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) also sat the agriculture/horticulture exam last week.