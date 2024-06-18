Swatragh Livestock Market has said it will close for over a week following the death of its general manager, Paul Coyle.

The farmer-owned co-op in Co. Derry will be closed for its sheep sale on Saturday, June 22, and for the cattle sale on Monday, June 24.

The mart will reopen next week on Friday, June 28.

Its country store closed at 1:00p.m today (Tuesday, June 18) and will not reopen until further noticed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Coyle family and friends at this time, may he rest in peace,” Swatragh Livestock Market said.

Paul Coyle passed away yesterday (Monday, June 17) according to McCusker Bros Funeral Directors.

In the notice he is described as the beloved husband of Sally and loving father of Aoife, Peadar, Niall, Emer, Meabh and Fergal, son of Breege and the late Paul and dear brother of Patsy, Caroline, Sharon, Adrian, Declan and Kevin.

His funeral arrangements will be made public at a later time, McCusker Bros Funeral Directors said, and his wake has not yet commenced.

Tributes have been paid to him under the McCusker Bros funeral notice, with many describing him as “one in a million”, “a complete gentleman” and “a very fine man”.