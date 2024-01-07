Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for fog for the entire country this evening (Sunday, January 7).

The national forecaster said that patches of fog will become “dense and widespread” leading to hazardous travel conditions.

The warning is set to come into force from 6:00p.m today and remain in place until 10:00a.m on Monday.

Met Éireann has also issued an advisory for cold weather for the entire country over the coming days.

Temperatures will remain low across the country leading to sharp to severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times.

The advisory is currently set to remain in place until 10:30p.m on Friday (January 12).

Met Éireann said that mean air temperatures this week will fall back to between 2° and 6°C, well below normal for most areas, but it will be closer to normal in the north and northeast. Soil temperatures will decrease also.

The coming seven days will be much drier than recent weeks with little to no rainfall expected, any light showers are most likely along coasts in the east, north and south.

Currently, all well drained soils and moderately drained soils are saturated, while most poorly drained soils are waterlogged.

Despite the significantly drier than average weather expected over the coming week, there will only be a very slight recovery in the soil conditions with soils generally remaining saturated.

The forecast shows that today will bring good spells of winter sunshine, but fog may linger in many areas. Highest temperatures of 2° and 6° in light winds.

Tonight will be very cold with frost and icy patches as the mercury dips to between -3° and 0°. Fog will develop in many areas in the calm conditions and will be dense in places.

The fog and frost will clear gradually on Monday to leave a cold, dry day with spells of sunshine. Some light showers are possible along eastern and southern coasts.