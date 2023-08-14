Met Éireann has said that the coming week will bring mixed conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The national forecaster said that there will be rain in east Munster and south Leinster this morning (Monday, August 14), which will clear later.

For other areas, today will bring sunny spells and showers, some of which may be heavy.

The west to northwesterly winds will be light in top daytime temperatures of 17° to 21°.

Tonight will be mostly dry with mist or fog patches forming in the light northwesterly winds, lowest temperatures of 9° to 13°.

On Tuesday (August 15), there will be scattered showers and some sunny periods. The showers will become confined to north and east later in the day allowing sunny spells to develop in western and southern areas.

The west to northwest winds will be mostly light and daytime temperatures will reach highs of 17° to 21°.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry with just isolated showers, fog and mist will form in the calm conditions and temperatures will stay around 9° to 13°.

There will be cloud and sunshine on Wednesday (August 16) with some scattered showers. The winds will be light with highest temperatures of 18° to 22°.

Thursday (August 17) will be dry with some hazy sunshine at times. There could be some patchy rain and drizzle along the west coast. Temperatures will range from 19° to 23°, while southeast winds will increase in strength later.

Rain will arrive in the southwest on Thursday night and push over Munster and Connacht.

The rain will move into all areas on Friday (August 18) but will gradually clear later in the day.

Current indications are that next weekend will bring sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy at times. Temperatures will range from 18° to 22° in light to moderate winds.

Met Éireann said that rainfall amounts will range from 10mm in the midlands and south to 20mm in the west and along the east coast this week.

There will be moderate to good drying conditions during the sunny periods. The best of the drying conditions are expected around midweek as the showers become more isolated and lighter.

Conditions for spraying will also improve around midweek as light winds are expected.

Over the week, soil moisture deficits (SMDs) will increase a little in many areas. Some well drained and moderately drained soils in the northwest will remain saturated or close to saturation. Any poorly drained soils in these parts are likely to remain waterlogged.