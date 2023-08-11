There will be a mix of sunny weather and showers in most areas over the weekend and early next weekend, Met Éireann has said.

Today (Friday, August 11) will see scattered showers, some heavy, with sunny spells as well. Southwesterly winds will be strong on Atlantic coasts, moderate to fresh and gusty elsewhere. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 22°, warmest in the east and north.

Showers will merge to bring longer spells of rain for a time this evening and tonight. Lowest temperatures overnight will be 13° to 16° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 12), will see sunshine and showers, some heavy, with a chance of local downpours leading to spot flooding. Highest temperatures are expected to be 17° to 21° in moderate to fresh, southwesterly winds.

Showers or longer spells of rain will continue overnight Saturday night with further localised flooding possible. Lowest temperatures should be 12° or 13° in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Sunny and showery weather will predominate again on Sunday (August 13). The showers will be frequent in the north and west. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 21° in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.

On Sunday night temperatures will fall to 12° or 13°, winds will ease off, and showers will be isolated to west and northwest coasts. It will be mainly dry elsewhere.

After a dry start on Monday (August 14), there’ll be further sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon, some heavy. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 21° in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tuesday (August 15) will be dry again in the morning with showers in the afternoon, becoming isolated again in the evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be 18° or 19° in mainly light westerly winds.

Current indications suggest something of a drier interlude for a couple of days after that, with higher temperatures leading into next weekend.