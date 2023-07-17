Met Éireann has said that the weather conditions this week will be changeable with slightly lower temperatures for this time of year.

The national forecaster said that today (Monday, July 17) will bring sunny spells and scattered showers across the country.

During the afternoon, cloud will build in the southwest ahead of the arrival of rain. The westerly winds will be mostly light in highest temperatures of 17° to 19°.

Rain will extend to most parts tonight, with some heavy falls in southern counties leading to a risk of localised flooding. It will be mainly dry in Ulster tonight. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in calm southerly breezes which will be fresh on southern coasts.

On Tuesday (July 18), the rain will clear to the east during the morning, followed by showers, some of which could be heavy and thundery. Highest daytime temperatures of 17° to 20° are expected.

By the evening, sunny spells will develop for most areas, winds will be light, apart from southern and southeastern coastal areas where there could be some gusts.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with the odd shower, northwesterly winds will be light to moderate and temperatures will range from 9° to 11°.

There will be scattered showers and sunny spells on Wednesday (July 19) with highest temperatures of 16° to 19°, coolest on western and northern coasts.

Wednesday night will be dry and calm with lowest temperatures of highest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

Thursday (July 20) will be a similar day with sunny spells, showers and light winds, in daytime temperatures of 15° to 19°. Thursday night will be mainly dry with some isolated showers.

Friday (July 21) will be a cloudy day with scattered showers and daytime temperatures of 15° to 18° are expected.

Current indications are that next weekend will bring rain and showers as low pressure dominates.

Met Éireann said that currently, all well drained soils are saturated with most moderately or poorly drained soils waterlogged in those areas.

However, in some areas of the southeast and east soil moisture deficits (SMDs) range from 15 to 25mm.

After rain tonight and tomorrow, SMDs are set to see some improvement during Wednesday and Thursday.

The best opportunities for drying and spraying will be on Wednesday and Thursday.