September saw one of the “warmest spells of the year” with 24 weather stations around the country reporting their highest temperature of the year, Met Éireann has said.

Heatwaves, heavy rainfall and the first named storm of the season, storm Agnes, dominated last month’s weather patterns according to the latest climate statement published today (Tuesday, October 3) .

A total of 14 weather stations also broke their September maximum temperature record the national meteorological service stated.

“The first third of the month saw Ireland situated between blocking high pressure over mainland Europe and slow moving low pressure to the west and southwest.

“This brought one of the warmest spells of the year as a hot tropical-continental air mass moved over the country from the south-southeast,” Met Éireann stated.

Last month’s highest temperature was reported at Oak Park in Co. Carlow on Friday 8, which hit a temperature of 28.5° – its highest September temperature on record.

Overall sunshine totals were above their long-term average (LTA) while heatwaves were also reported at four stations between Monday September 4 and Friday September 8 lasting between 5 and 6 days

These were at Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon, Shannon Airport, Co. Clare, Oak Park, Co. Carlow and Gurteen, Co. Tipperary.

Met Éireann

However the national meteorological service also highlighted that Atlantic weather fronts then brought a change of air mass on September 11 which resulted in cooler temperatures with rain or showers on most days.

It also confirmed that there had been “above average” rainfall across the country with the wettest areas in the east and south.

“The majority of monthly rainfall totals were above their 1981-2010 LTA.

“Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 76% – the month’s lowest monthly rainfall total of 77.2 mm – at Belmullet, Co Mayo to 225% – monthly rainfall total of 134.1 mm – at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin, its wettest September since 1976,” according to the latest climate statement.

Meanwhile storm Agnes also delivered strong gale winds with highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed reported on Wednesday 27.

According to Met Éireann the highest gust was 63 knots (117 km/h) reported at Sherkin Island in Co. Cork which was its highest September gust in 18 years.