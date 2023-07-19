With heatwaves across Europe this week damaging crops, Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) chair Bobby Miller has said he is “concerned”, and that it may be time to “revisit” the idea of crop insurance.

Temperatures across the EU are sizzling, with “intense and prolonged” heat, according to the EU space agency. It has said that this is just the beginning of above-average temperatures.

Although there are no heatwaves in store for Ireland at the moment, Copernicus, the earth observation component of the EU’s space programme, has forecasted that this summer will continue to see “above average” temperatures.

The mean temperatures are forecast to be between 0.5-1°C above-average countrywide.

The IGGG chair said he hadn’t seen that much of a difference in terms of crop production yet.

Last year was actually an “exceptionally well grown season”. He added that on a per hectare basis, yields have actually increased this year.

However, Miller told Agriland that he is “concerned about the future” for tillage farmers.

“We are totally dependent on weather to make a living.

“We have to take real notice of the rest of Europe and we have to adapt as well,” Miller said.

Miller noted that, currently, insurance for destruction to crops caused by weather is not available in Ireland.

According to Miller, the potential of insurance was previously discussed during the drawing up of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“Maybe it’s time we seriously revisit this idea because of what is now being reported for the climate,” Miller said.

“It’s time we look at the idea on a national or indeed a European level,” he added.

Crop damage in Spain

Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heatwave with air temperatures expected to climb to 48°C on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

The olive oil industry in Spain is facing “a catastrophe” according to Primitivo Fernandez, head of Spain’s National Association of Edible Oil Bottlers.

With ongoing drought, the European Commission has estimated that the world’s largest olive oil producer, is likely to halve the country’s output this year compared with last year.

Spanish exporters’ association Asoliva estimates there will be at least 10% less olive oil available worldwide this year. Spain usually supplies about 40% of the output.