Met Éireann: Mix of showers and sunny spells on the way

There will be an unsettled start to this week with sunny spells and scattered showers expected in the coming days according to Met Éireann.

Today will start off mostly dry, with patchy mist and fog clearing to give bright or sunny spells, but scattered showers in the north-west will become more widespread during the day with a few heavy ones.

However, much of Munster and parts of South Leinster will be mainly dry, with just isolated showers.

Maximum temperatures will reach 12° to 16° generally, but 17° in parts of Munster. Winds will be light, mainly Northerly.

Tonight will be mostly dry, clear and cold though a few mist patches may develop. Temperatures will fall as low as 2° to 6° with little or no wind.

Drying conditions will vary over the coming weeks with occasional showers or spells of rain. However, today and tomorrow will offer reasonable drying conditions, especially in Munster and Connacht.

There will be some spraying opportunities, especially today and tomorrow.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are above 40mm over parts of Munster and Connacht.

Elsewhere soil moisture deficits are around 20 to 30mm, according to the forecaster.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will bring bright or sunny spells and some scattered showers, according to Met Éireann. Temperatures will reach between 13° and 17° while winds will be light variable.

Tomorrow night will be mainly dry and cold. Temperatures will fall to between 3° and 7° with light variable winds or calm conditions. A few mist patches may form also.

Outlook

Much of Wednesday looks like being mainly dry with just a few isolated showers and some bright or sunny spells.

With light variable winds, highest temperatures will reach 15° to 18°. Later in the day, cloud will increase from the Atlantic with outbreaks of rain developing in western parts and then the rainy weather becoming more widespread overnight.

Thursday will bring showers or longer spells of rain with a rainbelt stalling over the country. Some northernmost parts may stay drier and it may also brighten in the south-west later.

Highest temperatures will hit 15° to 17° with light variable winds.