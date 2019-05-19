Scarecrow Festival set for ‘none-too-shabby’ celebrations

From a round hay bale competition to vintage machinery, Durrow’s Scarecrow Festival, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, offers a none-too-shabby programme that is brimful of entertainment.

Taking place from July 28 to August 5, the Co. Laois festival has an extra special offering planned, according to Evelyn Clancy of the organising committee.

“Our festival has recently been shortlisted for the best festival award, in the Midlands 103 hospitality awards,” said a delighted Evelyn.

“We have Europe’s largest inflatable slide at this year’s festival – the Miami slide – supplied by Scats Bouncing Castles,” Emer O’Brien of the organising committee said.

Readymade scarecrows

“We can supply readymade scarecrows to help competitors with their entries. We have a surplus of scarecrows, as so many are donated to us every year, after the competition ends.

“They come in all shapes and sizes, but most have the head and frame intact, so that means the hard part is done. Anyone interested in availing of these scarecrows can contact us through Facebook.

“We have lots of workshops and demonstrations for both kids and adults. Many of these events are free or have been subsidised by the festival, to celebrate our 10-year anniversary,” said Emer.

Advertisement

Food and craft fair

“The ever-popular food and craft fair, featuring artisans from near and far, is a weekend event taking place on Sunday, July 28, and Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 3, 4 and 5, from 11:00am to 6:00pm,” Evelyn said.

There will also be an arts and crafts exhibition at Durrow Community Centre on the Kilkenny Road right throughout the festival from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Admission is €2 for adults, with teenagers and children admitted free.

The ranch on the Abbeyleix Road will be open from 11:00am to 6:00pm, with a €2 admission charge for adults and teenagers and children again admitted free.

It will include: a pet farm; vintage machinery; round hay bales; and an exhibition by Raven Haven Aviaries. It will also be the location for the Miami slide.

Scarecrow village

For shabby style, the scarecrow village will open at the village green at 2:00pm on weekdays, from Monday, July 29, to Friday, August 2.

On Sunday, July 28, Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, it will run from 11:00am to 7:00pm. On bank holiday Monday, August 5, it can be enjoyed from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Admission will be €3 for adults; €1 for teenagers – with children admitted free.



