Hacketstown roadside holding with derelict house for sale

A 35ac roadside holding with a derelict farmhouse and outbuilding at Ballybrack, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, has just come on the market.

For immediate sale by private treaty, the land is located 4km from Hacketstown and Kiltegan, situated along the Wicklow/Carlow border, locally known as the Ballybrack Road.

“Hacketstown has a national and secondary school, churches and shops,” said selling agent David Quinn of Quinn Property in Gorey.

“Kiltegan is a picturesque village located on the edge of the Wicklow Mountains, built originally as part of the Homewood estate, with local amenities.

The lands are divided into six divisions, currently in grass and are very well fenced, with a natural water course.

“The derelict stone farmhouse is situated on the land, with a private well. There is a two-span shed and handling facilities also on the land.

Advertisement

Stunning views

“Given the location of the holding, the lands enjoy stunning views of the Wicklow Mountains and there may be some residential development potential, subject to planning permission,” the agent said.

“The vendor is selling as the lands are an out-farm, away from their main holding. This holding would appeal to either local farmers looking to expand their existing holding or it may appeal to someone looking to build a residence, subject to planning permission,” said David.

Steady demand

“We are guiding the land at €10,000/ac. The demand for land in Hacketstown/Kiltegan and the surrounding areas is steady, with land in the area generally selling for €8,000 to €10,000/ac,” he said.