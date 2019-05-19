Protecting waterways is essential when spraying…be informed

Ensuring waterways are not contaminated with pesticides is essential.

Upcoming training days, which are tailored for Irish agriculture and aimed at agricultural advisors, farm organisation leadership and local authority water specialists, hope to contribute to a reduction in this issue.

TOPPS (Train Operators to Promote best management Practices and Sustainability), which is an EU-backed initiative and also supported by the European Crop Protection Industry, will run three training days this month.

The focus will be on best management practice to prevent point and diffuse emissions of pesticides to water.

Each training day will include classroom-based learning in the morning session and a practical demonstration with a sprayer in the afternoon.

Speakers on the day will include: Manfred Roetelle – TOPPS programme leader;

Per Erik Mellander – principal scientist Teagasc;

James Caplis – Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

Cliona Ní Eidhin – Environmental Protection Agency;

Andrew Boylan – Irish Water.

Where exceedances have occurred

Very importantly, the three locations chosen for the event are associated with regions where exceedances of pesticides have occurred in a local water source.