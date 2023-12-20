Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow weather warnings for strong winds across the country tomorrow (Thursday, December 20).

The national forecaster said that the northwest winds will be very strong at times and high waves are also expected in coastal areas.

The weather conditions could displace debris and loose objects and lead to difficult driving and cycling conditions, wave overtopping is also possible.

The first Status Yellow wind warning, which will be in place from midnight until 8:00p.m on Thursday, applies to Leinster; Cavan; Monaghan; Cork; Limerick; Tipperary and Waterford.

Another wind warning for Clare; Kerry; Donegal and Connacht is also set to run from midnight until 8:00p.m on Thursday.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland adding that there could be some travel disruption as a result. This alert will be valid from midnight until 9:00p.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann

The weather forecast shows that today will be cloudy and breezy, with scattered light rain and drizzle at times.

The rain will be more persistent in the north and northwest, where there could be some heavier falls. There will be long dry spells elsewhere.

It will be mild with in highest daytime temperatures of 9°C to 11° in fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Tonight will be windy, west to northwest winds strengthening, reaching gale force in some northern and western coastal areas. Cloudy with some light rain and drizzle, lowest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

The mild conditions are expected to continue up to and including Christmas Eve.

Met Éireann has said that rainfall amounts over the coming week will be normal or above for most of the country, with the exception of the east coast.

It will be wettest in the northwest with up to twice the average rainfall possible there.

There will be very little change in soil conditions over the coming week, though moderately drained soils in the north and northwest will become waterlogged.