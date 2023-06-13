Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rain in the midlands and west today (Tuesday, June 13).

The national forecaster said the alert applies to Cavan; Donegal; Clare; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary; Longford; Offaly; Westmeath and Connacht.

Slow-moving showers in these areas will bring heavy downpours, thunderstorms and the chance of hail.

Met Éireann said that this could lead to localised spot flooding and difficult conditions on the roads.

The warning which came into force at midday will remain in place until 9:00p.m.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry today, which will also remain valid until 9:00p.m.

Meanwhile, a potato blight advisory is ongoing until Wednesday morning, June 14.

Weather conditions conductive to the spread of potato blight will affect Munster and Connacht this afternoon.

Met Éireann

The forecast for today is for a very warm and humid day with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Highest temperatures will range from 22° to 27° in light winds.

It feel heavy again tonight as the showers in the west ease. It will be dry and clear for many places with some patches of mist and fog developing in the calm conditions.

Overnight temperatures will not fall below 13° to 16° and the easterly or variable breezes will be light.

Wednesday will be another very warm day with highs of 22° to 27°, a little cooler along coasts due to a light to moderate southeast wind.

There will be good sunny spells but scattered heavy downpours or thunderstorms will again develop in the afternoon and evening, especially in the west.