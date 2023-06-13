Gas provided 57% of the country’s electricity in May as the calm weather conditions resulted in a fall off in wind energy generation, according to a new report.

This figure was up 21% on April and up by 7.5% compared to the same month in 2022, Gas Network Ireland said.

Wind energy generated 23% of Ireland’s electricity in May – a decrease of 38% on the previous month and falling by almost a third when compared to May 2022.

Although overall gas demand remained the same in May as it was in April, month-on-month demand decreased across a number of sectors: air travel (-64%); education (-45%); office complexes (-31%) and leisure and sports arenas (-29%).

Demand for CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) has increased by 12% month-on-month and by 19% year-on-year from a modest base.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, CNG, which is made by compressing natural gas down to less than 1% of its volume, is a more environmentally friendly fuel than petrol or diesel.

Electricity

Commenting on the report, Gas Network Ireland’s acting director of strategy and regulation, Brian Mullins said:

“It’s not surprising as we move into early Summer, to see gas playing an even greater role in meeting Ireland’s energy needs.

“The period from April until September tends to be the months of highest gas demand for electricity generation, as wind levels typically fall off at this time.

“At 57%, gas generation had the highest share of the overall electricity supply mix last month than it has had since August last year.

“The experience during May demonstrates that when the wind doesn’t blow, Ireland’s gas network continues to be the reliable and flexible backbone of the energy system and key to our energy security of supply,” he said.

Wind energy peaked at 73% at times during May but given the variable nature of weather there were also times in the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1%.

At times during the month, gas powered almost 90% of the country’s electricity, peaking at 87% and never dropping below 19%, while coal peaked at 7%, with a low of 2%.

“At any given time in May, gas was generating a minimum of almost one fifth of the country’s electricity.

“In fact, the contribution of gas to Ireland’s electricity generation sector has not fallen below 12% at any point during 2023,” Mullins said.