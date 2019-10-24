Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for counties in the south

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for two counties in the south of the country.

Issued this morning, Thursday, October 24, the warning will be valid from 10:00am tomorrow morning through to 6:00am on Saturday morning.

The alert was issued for counties: Wexford; and Waterford.

In these counties, heavy thundery rain is expected at times tomorrow with accumulations of 30mm in places and some spot flooding.

Meanwhile, today will be cool and bright with sunny spells, according to the national meteorological office.

It will be mostly dry in the east and south at first, but showers will become widespread by afternoon – some heavy with a slight risk of hail or thunder this afternoon.

Advertisement

There will be moderate south-west winds but fresh near northern and northwestern coasts. Top temperatures will reach 9° to 12° or possibly 13° in parts of the south-east.

It will be dry and cold in most areas tonight with frost and patchy fog developing. Some showers are expected in Atlantic coastal areas.

Lowest temperatures will drop to -1° to 3°. Cloud and rain will push into more southern areas towards dawn tomorrow.

Rain will spread across the southern half of the country tomorrow morning. It will turn persistent and heavy in parts of the south and southeast and a risk of spot flooding, some sleet possibly on higher ground.

It’ll be a chilly day with highs of just 5° to 8°. Parts of Ulster and Connacht will remain dry, Met Éireann says.