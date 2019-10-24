Agricultural emissions rise as Ireland misses GHG target again – EPA

Ireland exceeded its emissions budget for the third year running, with agricultural emissions rising over this period, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its report on provisional greenhouse gas emissions for Ireland for 2018.

A marginal decrease of 0.2 %, some 0.14 Mt CO2eq, was recorded with total national emissions estimated at 60.5 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2 eq).

Agriculture emissions increased by 1.9% in 2018 (0.38 Mt CO2eq). The most significant drivers are higher dairy cow numbers, up 2.7%, which reflects national plans to expand milk production.

According to the EPA, dairy cow numbers have increased by 27% in the last five years while greenhouse gas emissions increased by 8% over that time.

While agricultural production has gained some efficiency over this period, these gains will not be sufficient to deliver overall emission reductions. Full implementation of the measures outlined in the Climate Action Plan are required, the agency has stressed.

Household emissions increased by 7.9% (0.46 Mt CO2eq) which reflected a colder winter in 2018.

This increased demand for home heating – with oil still the predominant heating fuel – reflects the scale of the challenge to increase the resilience of our housing stock to extreme weather events, in terms of energy efficiency and use of renewable energy.