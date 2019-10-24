Beef tour: Innovation, automation and efficiency on show this Saturday in Co. Cork

Glen South Farm finishes over 1,200 beef cattle on an annual basis on the outskirts of Banteer, Co. Cork and the farm will host the beer tour at this weekend’s Macra Annual Conference; the tour will take place on Saturday, October 26.

Since 2012, the Banteer-based business has under-gone major change, including a total rebuild of the housing and animal handling facilities and the introduction of a Lely Vector Robotic Feeding System – the Lely Mixing and Feeding Robot.

A store-to-beef operation is employed on the farm, with a focus on efficiency, sustainability and animal welfare.

The farm, which is owned by Frank Murphy and managed by Áine Sweeney, was the first beef farm in the world to introduce the Lely automated feeding system.

Whether you are a beef farmer or not, Glen South Farm is a must see for anyone with a interest in agriculture and livestock.

Advertisement

Also on the day, Edmond Curtin, a young suckler farmer, will describe the farming system he operates on heavy land, while visitors will also hear from Tom Jackson – a suckler farmer who runs a pedigree and commercial autumn-calving herd.

Date, time and booking

Farm tours take place at Macra’s Annual Conference this Saturday, October 26. Tillage and machinery; dairy; and beef tours all depart at 10:00am from the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island, Co. Cork.

To book your place on a farm tour, just click here

Macra’s Annual Conference also takes place on Friday, October 25, at Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork, from 1:30pm to 4:50pm. Attendance at the conference is free of charge, but booking is essential.

To book your place at the conference, just click here