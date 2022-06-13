Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for potato blight which may impact parts of three counties this week.

According to the national forecaster, weather conditions which are conducive to the spread of the disease will develop from Wednesday night (June 15) through to Friday night (June 17).

The warning currently applies to counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

The forecaster said that the warning, which was issued this afternoon, will expire on Saturday.

Blight is caused by an airborne fungus called Phytophthora Infestans. The spores germinate in humid weather, when the temperature is greater than 10°.

The first signs of the disease on potato plants are yellow spots that turn black on the leaves.

Meanwhile, weather conditions are set to be mostly dry this week with temperatures forecasted to climb to the mid-20s. Below average rainfall is forecast for most parts apart from northwestern fringes.

It will be dry in most parts tonight, but there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest.

Temperatures will fall back to between 5° to 10° in light southerly or variable breezes, and some mist or fog could develop in the calm conditions.

The best of the sunny spells on Tuesday will be in Leinster and east Munster, it will be mainly cloudy elsewhere with some isolated showers in the west and northwest.

Temperatures are expected to reach 15° to 19° in light to moderate south to southwesterly winds.

It will stay dry on Tuesday night with clear spells in the east and south but there could be some drizzle in coastal parts of the west and north.

The winds will remain light and it will feel warm with overnight temperatures of 10° to 12°.

From midweek, Met Éireann has said that it will feel warmer with temperatures reaching as high as 26° on Friday in Leinster and east Munster.