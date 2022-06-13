Met Éireann has said that the weather this week will be mainly dry and warm with temperatures set to climb into the mid 20s.

The national forecaster has said that over the coming week all areas apart from northwestern fringes will have below average rainfall.

This morning (Monday, June 13), it will be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers in Connacht and Ulster.

There is a chance of some light showers in north Leinster as the day progresses, but it will be dry elsewhere with some sunny spells in the southeast of the country.

Westerly breezes will be light to moderate with highest temperatures of 14° to 18°.

It will be dry tonight in most parts but there will be some outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and north.

Temperatures will fall back to between 5° to 10° in light southerly or variable breezes, some mist or fog could develop in the calm conditions.

The forecaster said that Tuesday will be dry in most places, with sunny spells in Leinster and east Munster. In the northwest, there may be some isolated showers.

Temperatures are expected to reach 15° to 19° in light to moderate south to southwesterly winds.

It will stay dry on Tuesday night with clear spells in the east and south but there could be some drizzle in coastal parts of the west and north.

The winds will remain light and it will feel warm with overnight temperatures of 10° to 12°.

Wednesday will be dry in most parts with sunny spells in Leinster and Munster. There is a chance of some patchy rain and drizzle in west Connacht and Ulster.

Temperatures will climb to between 15° to 21° in light variable or southerly breezes.

Overnight it will be mainly dry, some patchy rain may occur in the west and northwest. It will feel mild with lowest temperatures of 11° to 14°.

It will be warm and mostly dry on Thursday with sunny spells in the south and east, again the northwest could see some patchy rain at times.

Daytime temperatures will reach highs of 18° to 24° in moderate southerly breezes, warmest in the north of the country.

On Thursday night, rain in the northwest is forecasted to become more persistent.

The rain and drizzle will push southeastwards on Friday and will ease, leaving showers later in the day.

There will be light westerly breezes in highest temperatures of 20° to 25° for Munster and Leinster, it will be cooler in west Munster, Ulster and Connacht.

Met Éireann said that the weekend currently looks like it will be mainly dry with the best of the weather forecasted for Sunday.