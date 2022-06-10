The weekend weather forecast indicates that it will remain breezy in most parts of the country with showers.

Met Éireann forecasts breezy or windy and blustery conditions today (Friday, June 10) with widespread showers, mixed with some bright or sunny intervals.

Some showers will turn heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highest temperatures today of 15° to 19° in fresh or strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Showers will continue overnight and may become prolonged towards morning in parts of the northwest.

There will be good clear spells elsewhere with the showers more isolated. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°, with moderate or fresh southwest breezes.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow, Saturday will bring further widespread showers or longer spells of rain with some sunny spells too.

The odd heavy downpour can be expected, according to the national forecaster.

Highest temperatures of 14° to 18° and breezy or windy again, with fresh or strong southwest winds veering westerly. Winds easing in most places tomorrow evening.

It will become drier overnight on Saturday night with clear spells and isolated showers. Winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze with lowest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than on previous days, with good dry and bright or sunny spells in between.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 14° to 18° with a fresh westerly breeze, decreasing moderate later in the day.

It is expected to be mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover. Lowest temperatures will range from 7° to 10° with winds easing light.

Outlook for next week

Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with just well scattered showers. Cloud cover will vary with some brighter spells at times.

Highest temperatures on Monday will range from 14° to 17° with a moderate southwest breeze. A spell of rain looks likely to move into the northwest on Monday night.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle over Connacht and Ulster.

The wet weather is currently predicted to become more widespread across the country on Tuesday night and for Wednesday with brighter drier conditions set to follow later on Wednesday.

Current indications suggest rather changeable conditions for the further outlook but with generally improving temperatures.

Soil moisture deficits across all soil types currently range from 10mm in the north midlands to 40mm or 45mm in parts of the south.

Trafficability is therefore quite good overall. Over the coming seven days, field conditions will become wetter in western areas, with little change elsewhere.

Moderately and poorly drained soils are expected to become saturated in parts of the northwest and southwest, with well-drained soils remaining just under saturation in those regions.