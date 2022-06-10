On Tuesday (June 7) Agriland made the trip to Carnaross Mart for its weekly sale of sheep.

A strong entry of spring lambs on the day was met with a brisk trade.

The majority of lambs on offer consisted of factory-type lambs, with some butcher and store lambs on offer also.

Click on the video (below) to see some sample spring lamb prices from Carnaross Mart. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the weight of each lot and the hammer price. Sample spring lamb prices from Carnaross Mart on Tuesday, June 7

Looking at prices, spring lambs weighing 50kg plus sold from €170/head up to €176/head.

Prices above this were seen on two occasions for two purebred Texel ram lambs weighing 50kg and 54kg respectively which sold for €180 and €196.

The greatest demand among buyers was for lambs in the 44-48kg weight bracket, with prices for these lambs ranging in general from €164/head up to €172/head.

Some quality lambs weighing 42-43kg possessing a good cover of flesh pushed returns from €164/head up to €170/head in cases, but many in this weight bracket, and back to 41kg, sold for €157-164/head.

A half dozen lambs weighing below 40kg back to 30kg sold from €107/head for 30kg up to what was one of the standout prices of €159/head for a pen of 39.5kg lambs.

Stay tuned to Agriland over the weekend for a full report on the sale, including ‘pics and prices’ of spring lambs, hoggets, cull ewes and ewes with lambs at foot.