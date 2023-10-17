Met Éireann has made further updates to its weather warnings that were issued yesterday, confirming that these warnings will be in place for longer than originally announced.

The Status Orange rain warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford, which came into effect at 6:00a.m this morning (Tuesday, October 17) will now remain in place until 1:00p.m tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, October 18).

The initial warning would have expired at 6:00a.m tomorrow morning.

These three counties will see spells of heavy rain between these hours, as well as blustery east to south-east winds at times.

According to Met Éireann, these counties will be prone to localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions, and possible wave overtopping at high tide.

Meanwhile, the Status Yellow rain warning for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford will also extend until 1:00p.m tomorrow afternoon, having come into place at 6:00a.m this morning.

As with the Status Orange warning, this warning was originally set to expire at 6:00a.m tomorrow morning.

These five counties will see spells of heavy rain, along with blustery easterly winds at times, with the likelihood of localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions.

Finally, the Status Yellow rain warning for all of Connacht has been extended by one hour, and will now expire at 1:00p.m tomorrow afternoon. It will come into effect at midday today.

The province will see spells of heavy rain and blustery easterly winds at times. Again, localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions are all possible.

Because of the challenging driving conditions expected in much of the country in the next couple of days, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a warning to road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow and Wednesday.

Road users in areas affected by the Status Orange warning for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.