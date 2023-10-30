A weather advisory has been issued by Met Éireann for the coming days ahead of Storm Ciarán, as the unsettled weather continues to have an impact across the country.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times over the country with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high.

Later Wednesday and on Thursday, Storm Ciaran will bring falls of heavy rain and strong winds. Current indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster with flooding likely.

Storm Ciarán has been named by the UK Met Office and is due to pass close to the south coast of Ireland on Wednesday night, November 1.

Low pressure will continue to dominate Ireland’s weather for the week ahead, bringing further heavy showers and rain.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said: “More widespread and potentially heavy rain on Tuesday will lead to a further deterioration in ground conditions and river levels.

“There will be an ongoing risk of localised flooding as we move into the new week,” Kelly added.

The advisory has been issued for the whole country and will remain valid until 11:30p.m on Thursday, November 2.

Storm Ciarán

This wet weather in the early days of this week is likely to increase the impact of Storm Ciarán on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Current indications suggest that the storm will track past the south coast on Wednesday evening and night before moving northeastwards through the Irish Sea and over the UK.

As it passes over Ireland, it will bring a spell of very wet and windy weather, with heavy rainfall in places.

With already wet conditions preceding Storm Ciarán, there will be a heightened risk of flooding, with possible disruption from strong winds also.

Early days of the week

Tonight (October 30), there will be further showery outbreaks of rain in places overnight with the chance of some heavy downpours, especially across the northern half of the country.

Areas of mist and fog will form tonight as winds fall light, while the lowest temperatures will be of 2° to 7°, coldest in parts of Munster.

It will be a foggy start on Tuesday, October 31, with some showers in Ulster, but the mist and fog will gradually clear during the day with some sunny spells developing.

However, rain will develop in the southwest before lunchtime, extending northwards over the country during the course of the afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures tomorrow will range from 10° to 14° in freshening southeasterly winds, mildest in the south.

On Wednesday, November 1, persistent rain will clear north Ulster on Wednesday to leave a day of bright spells and showers, but some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged and will be accompanied by a blustery southwesterly breeze.

Becoming largely dry for a time towards evening with clearing skies. Highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

On Wednesday night, Storm Ciaran is expected to track close to the south coast with a spell of heavy rain extending over much of Ireland, heavy in Leinster and Munster with the likelihood of some flooding.

A strong east or northeast wind will develop also with the possibility of some very strong gusts. Lowest temperatures generally ranging between 3° and 6°, coldest in Ulster.

It will be a wet and windy start in the east and south on Thursday, November 2 with outbreaks of rain and strong and gusty north or northwest winds.

Across western and northern counties, it will be somewhat drier with just a few passing showers.

Rain will begin to clear from the east during the afternoon and evening with drier and clearer conditions extending from the west.