Merlo tackles the compact market with mini telehandler

Compact is a word we hear being applied to many farm machines nowadays as manufacturers attempt to apply more power and performance into ever smaller packages.

It is a logical development as the speed of farming operations tends to correlate to the power available and with the ever increasing power density of engines smaller, faster machines will take the place of older and more cumbersome units.

Merlo is not slow in recognising this and at Agritechnica it was showing what it terms its Hypercompact Concept.

Small is beautiful

This is a model developed by Merlo for operations in confined spaces such as traditional farm buildings, poultry and pig units or equestrian yards.

Dimensions are critical in these situations and the overall length has been kept to 3m while its height is 1.8m and its width on standard tyres comes in at 1.56m.

Other than being compact, it is said to be highly agile and functional, with the overriding design priority being that it should be light enough to be transported on a 3,500kg gross road trailer.

Merlo choose Yanmar

The model displayed at Agritechnica is named the TF 15.5 and it featured a load capacity of 1,500kg with a maximum lifting height of 5m.

It is powered by a three-cylinder Yanmar diesel producing 36hp and is said to offer the same comfort for the operator although it is fitted with a slightly smaller cab.

Currently, it is in the working prototype stage and the final design has yet to be settled. It is scheduled to go on sale in 2027.

Other changes to the Merlo range tend to focus on minor updates and styling details to the mid range machines.

A cutaway to the top step of the cab is one such improvement while steel rather than plastic mudguards have been fitted at the rear.