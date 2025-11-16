CAP must remain a distinct, fully funded policy - Heydon

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) must be a fully-funded and distinct measure beyond 2027, Minister Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has said.

The comments come ahead of the November meeting of the European Agriculture and Fisheries Council (AGRIFISH) taking place in Brussels tomorrow (Monday, November 17).

The council is set to debate the European Commission's post 2027 CAP proposal with a focus on food security and targeting supports.

CAP

Speaking ahead of his attendance at the meeting, Minister Heydon said:

"The future of the CAP is vital in safeguarding the continued viability of our farmers and rural communities.

"It must remain a distinct, fully funded policy with clear governance, capable of sustaining farm incomes, food security, and rural resilience," he said.

Minister Heydon said that he is also looking forward to discussing trade-related agricultural issues at the meeting.

"I will reiterate Ireland’s unwavering support for Ukraine, and commitment to deeper economic relationship between the EU and Ukraine.

"I will also re-state Ireland’s well-known concerns regarding the Mercosur trade agreement," he said.

"In addition, we must not overlook the challenges around fertiliser costs associated with the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

"It is important to provide certainty for industry about the levies which will apply very soon, and I will be raising this issue," he added.

Minister of State with responsibility for Fisheries and the Marine, Timmy Dooley, will also attend the meeting to discuss Ireland's concerns and priorities in relation to the ongoing fishing opportunity negotiations.