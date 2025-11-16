The Hare's Corner benefits from €20,000 sustainability partnership

A new €20,00 sustainability partnership has been announced between the Hare's Corner, a community-led initiative run by the Burrenbeo Trust to support landowners and communities in Galway implementing practical climate adaptation and biodiversity measures, and Intact Insurance Ireland.

The Hare’s Corner provides landowners, schools, farmers and community groups across Ireland with the tools to make small but powerful sustainability interventions.

They include planting a native orchard, creating wildlife ponds, and creating mini woodland or hedge, essentially ‘making more space for nature’.

Formerly RSA Insurance Ireland, Intact Ireland employs 188 people in Galway.

Partnership with the Hare's Corner

The nationwide initiative also provides training on best practice and advice in the form of a ‘plan for nature’ and offers practical support such as the supply of trees for planting and micro financing towards machinery or materials, e.g., pond digging.

These measures not only support biodiversity but also help individuals and wider communities adapt to climate change.

Speaking at the announcement, Damien Lodge, head of sustainability at Intact Insurance Ireland, said insurance is about helping people, businesses, and communities prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.

"By supporting The Hare’s Corner, we are enabling local action that contributes to national goals on biodiversity and climate resilience, while also strengthening the communities in which we live and work.

"We are determined to build climate and economic resilience in the communities that we operate in.

"This initiative promotes climate resilience, biodiversity, and wellbeing through simple, practical actions," the head of sustainability said.

The company recently rebranded to Intact Insurance Ireland, reflecting its integration into Intact Financial Corporation, Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer.

The company has said that the new Burren-based partnership highlights its continued commitment to climate resilience and community investment in Ireland.

Pranjali Bhave from Burrenbeo Trust said their goal is to provide support for 1,500 individual projects through The Hare’s Corner by the end of 2025.

"This sponsorship from Intact Insurance Ireland will allow us to reach more people, helping to create habitats, improve biodiversity and strengthen resilience in the face of climate change.

"It’s a partnership rooted in local action with national impact.”