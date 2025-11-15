Warning of further possible flooding in Leinster and Munster

Although Storm Claudia has now passed over Ireland, authorities have warned that further flooding is possible in Leinster and Munster.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) convened a meeting of all local authorities, relevant government departments, state agencies and utility providers this afternoon (Saturday, November 15) to discuss the response to the recent rain and flooding events.

The meeting heard that weather warnings have now expired and there will be an improvement in weather conditions today.

However, it was highlighted that the impacts of recent heavy rainfall will continue in parts of the country over the weekend.

Flooding

As some rivers have not yet peaked, flooding is still possible across Leinster and Munster.

With persistent rain across Ireland in recent days, the meeting was told that the ground conditions in many areas are already saturated, and many rivers are at capacity.

The heavy rainfall brought by Storm Claudia in the last 24 hours has caused flooding in a number of places, with areas in counties Wexford and Laois particularly impacted.

The Department of Social Protection has activated the relevant flood relief humanitarian assistance scheme for households affected by this severe weather event.

The meeting heard that local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) continue to respond in affected areas, with some roads closed due to flooding.

Road users

Keith Leonard, national director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said it is important that road users take extra precautions.

"We are asking people to drive with extreme caution and be aware of the local conditions which will vary from place to place depending on the level of flooding.

"We continue to ask people to avoid open riverbanks and canal paths in flood conditions, and to stay away from swollen rivers, streams and flooded riverbanks, where banks can collapse without warning.

"Flooding impacts can be very localised and specific, so be sure to heed any advice issued by the emergency services and your local authority," he said.

Leonard advised drivers that "if the road ahead is flooded, do not enter – turn around and find another route".

People are also urged not try to walk through floodwater as just a few inches of fast-moving water can knock you off your feet.

Power outages

ESB Networks has again highlighted the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately.

ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999.

Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the ESB's Power Check website.