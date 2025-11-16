Brazilian beef sector pushing to align with global standards

There has been a rise in demand from Brazilian beef producers for more reliable beef genetics with semen sales for beef cattle up 5% in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

That's according to the Brazilian Association of Artificial Insemination (ASBIA).

Commenting on the trend of growing AI usage on the Brazilian beef breeding herd, veterinarian at Guidara, a Brazilian-based Wagyu breeding, genetic selection, and vertical integration company, Tatiana Caruso said: “The beef sector is clearly maturing.

"As Brazil’s beef industry becomes increasingly competitive and data-driven, producers are showing stronger demand for reliable, traceable genetics to secure consistent results from pasture to plate."

She noted that the market still remains selective and is rewarding only sires with verified performance and genetic predictability.

She said that this is particularly the case in breeds such as Wagyu.

“Investing in high-quality semen is the first step toward achieving uniformity and performance at finishing. In Wagyu production, every genetic decision impacts carcass quality and marbling consistency," she said.

Caruso, who works for Guidara, said: "Producers are increasingly choosing AI sires with documented genetic profiles, valuing traceability and proven progeny data over physical appearance alone.

“A good-looking catalogue bull is no longer enough and producers want to know what’s in the DNA and what he truly passes on to his offspring.

"The genetic consistency of semen sires determines system efficiency and reduces the risk for those investing time and capital in feedlots.

"One uncertain genetic line can compromise an entire operation,” she said.

Guidara also operates integration and buy-back programmes offering price bonuses for crossbred animals sired by Guidara genetics.

President of Guidara, Daniel Steinbruch said: “When a producer uses semen with proven lineage and traceability, they gain predictability, and that’s what allows us to offer guaranteed buy-backs.”

The increasing focus in using verified sires among brazilian beef farmers is also being observed by AI collection and distribution centres in the country.

Fernando Pereira, director at PremiumGen, a semen marketing center in Brazil said: "The demand for high-marbling sires has risen sharply.

“A few years ago, these bulls were considered too niche for commercial programmes, now, they’re amongst the most in-demand.

"The industry has realised that while phenotype might sell catalogues, genotype delivers results.”

Guidara believes that as the Brazilian beef market aligns with global standards of traceability, genetic evaluation, and premium beef production, "Wagyu genetics are expected to play an increasingly strategic role in value-added beef chains".