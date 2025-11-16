Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition wins national award

The annual Certified Irish Angus schools' competition was recently recognised with a national award.

The educational initiative run by Certified Irish Angus, alongside its processor partners ABP and Kepak, won the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Project of the Year at Business Post Leadership Awards.

The awards honour executives, rising leaders, and changemakers who demonstrate innovation, integrity, and influence in their fields.

Nominees are evaluated based on their achievements, leadership style, and lasting contributions.

Certified Irish Angus

Certified Irish Angus said it is committed to sustainable development and to nurturing the skills necessary for the future of agri-food in Ireland.

The producer group also seeks to develop and promote agricultural science as a subject choice for students.

"The Certified Irish Angus school's competition is an example of how education can extend beyond the classroom.

"It gives students a chance to explore sustainable agriculture and food production in a way that is practical, engaging and relevant to their future development," the group added.

Schools competition

The schools competition has grown steadily in popularity, with over 2,200 students participating over the last four years.

In 2025, 188 school groups from all over Ireland entered the competition, an increase of over 20% on the previous year.

The competition provides students with opportunities to develop essential life skills, including public speaking and interview preparation, the organisation highlighted.

The competition is open to students nationwide and organisers believe it has proven to be inclusive and accessible for both urban and rural schools.

The five finalist groups from the 2025/2026 competition received their calves at the National Ploughing Championships.

The deadline for competition entries for 2026/2027 closed on October 24, 2025.