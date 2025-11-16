Over 2,200 animal welfare complaints to DAFM helpline in 2024

2,210 calls were made to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) animal welfare helpline last year.

Since 2020, some 6,796 animal welfare complaints have been made to the confidential helpline by members of the public.

The data, outlined by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, also shows that up end of October this year, 2,063 calls had been received.

Last year, the highest number of complaints were made in Dublin (551), followed by Galway (210), Kildare (153) and Cork (152).

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD, Erin McGreehan.

Animal welfare

Minister Heydon said that DAFM "takes the matter of animal welfare most seriously and is committed to the enforcement of the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013".

He said that prosecutions are pursued following investigations by authorised officers who investigate matters relating to animal cruelty and neglect.

Offences under the legislation may be prosecuted in the district court by the agriculture minister, local authorities and members of An Garda Síochána.

"Matters tried on indictment are the remit of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the normal manner," he said.

DAFM

Since the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 came into operation in March 2014, the minister said over 200 cases have been successfully prosecuted by DAFM and the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (formerly ISPCA and DSPCA).

He added that his department "does not hold records on prosecutions taken by An Garda Síochána and local authorities".

However, he did confirm that 516 animal welfare complaints received through the DAFM helpline were referred to other agencies, including An Garda Síochána or local authorities, in 2024.

"I am committed to the policy that animal welfare standards are vigorously applied in a fair and even-handed manner.

"All reports of alleged animal neglect or cruelty, received by my department, are investigated and appropriate action is taken, however I do not comment on individual cases," he said.

Minister Heydon also appealed to members of the public who are aware of any cases of suspected abuse or neglect to contact the DAFM animal welfare helpline by calling 01 607 2379 or email [email protected].